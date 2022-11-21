(KMAland) -- A Tabor man has been arrested on a number of charges related to multiple incidents.
According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten was arrested on Monday on two counts of burglary 3rd degree (Class D felonies), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) and one count of theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor).
On October 15th, 2022, Vanhouten, who operates a floral company, was contracted to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha, Nebraska by a couple from Tabor. Vanhouten allegedly returned to the couple’s residence in Tabor and was observed on camera entering the home without permission during the wedding.
It is also alleged Vanhouten entered a second Fremont County home in October and was found inside the residence by the owner.
In addition, deputies allege Vanhouten entered the Fremont-Mills School in Tabor on Saturday, November 12th, where he entered several areas of the school without permission and caused damage to various items. Vanhouten was also observed leaving the school with unknown items.
Vanhouten is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $32,000 cash or surety bond. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with knowledge of similar incidents with Vanhouten is urged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.