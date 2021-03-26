Accident

(Pacific Junction) -- A Tabor man sustained minor injuries after wrecking his vehicle into a creek.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Lee Hauschild was driving a 2006 Jeep westbound on Lambert Avenue near 180th Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Hauschild swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway, entered the south ditch, struck a guard rail and entered a creek.

Hauschild was able to exit the vehicle on his own. Officials say he sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

