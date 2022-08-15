(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at an early age. She originally wanted to be a pop star, so musical theater was not part of her dream as a young girl. That all changed when she began listening to music from famous Broadway composers.
“I heard the ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ album and thought, ‘what is this?’” James said. “Then I found out it was musical theater and I thought, ‘I could probably do this.’ Then I heard Stephen Schwartz, who wrote ‘Wicked,’ I heard his material and his music, and I thought this wasn’t too far from the pop music that I love. The strange thing about it was that I used to sit up in my bedroom in Tabor and listen to that double album, and thought, ‘I could sing this.’ Then I met Andrew Lloyd Webber and he hired me.”
James’ induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame comes on the heels of over four decades as both a theater performer and a member of various bands.
Following her lengthy performing career, James opened The Broadway Advantage, a studio in Scottsdale, Ariz., dedicated to coaching the next generation of musical performers.
James now brings The Broadway Advantage back to her roots with a goal to help aspiring performers in southwest Iowa realize their potential.
“I thought, ‘you know, I didn’t have [coaching] as a kid and I need to bring this back and give this opportunity to rural Iowa kids,’” James said. “I didn’t even know if there were rural kids that would be interested in musical theater and, wow, I was really surprised. We had a great turnout, and thanks to the Tanner Foss project, who scholarshipped a lot of kids, we are now going into our eighth year. It's just been fantastic, I have loved it so much.”
Despite having held roles in world-famous Broadway musicals such as The Rocky Horror Show, Evita, Les Misérables and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, James emphasized the fulfillment she gets from teaching others her craft.
“The dream is there,” James said. “I have so many kids who really want to [perform] for their life's work. There are kids just like me who have the dream and it’s fantastic, because if I can help them find their way, it’s really rewarding.”
James will officially be welcomed into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at the Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular September 1st through 4th in Arnolds Park.