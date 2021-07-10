(Tabor) – Tabor officials say residents should boil their water before drinking or using it.
Officials placed the community under a boil order due to a temporary power outage and a loss of water pressure caused by severe weather moving through the community early Saturday morning. Generators are currently running the system, so residents may experience lower-than-normal pressure until full power is restored.
City officials recommend boiling water or using another water source for drinking or cooking until further notice due to the potential of bacterial contamination. Anyone with questions should contact Assistant Water Superintendent Wes Hill at 712-313-0340.