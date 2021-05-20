(Tabor) -- Residents of Tabor are being asked to conserve water as the city's water tower undergoes routine maintenance.
City officials say maintenance and cleaning operations will commence on the tower around May 28th. The process will include tank inspection and cleaning of the interior and exterior of the tank. Cleaning and maintenance places a strain on the city's water supply.
The city is asking residents to make a conscious effort to conserve water over the next 4-5 weeks. During this time, residents are asked to avoid watering lawns, filling pools or any other activities that will result in excessive water usage.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Tabor City Hall at (712) 629-2295.