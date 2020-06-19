(Clarinda) -- Volunteers continue the painstaking effort to restore a historic structure in Tabor.
Officials with the Tabor Historical Society announce that renovation work was recently completed on the Todd House Museum's south porch--an important part of protecting the structural integrity of the 167-year-old home. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, Historical Society spokesperson Kathy Douglass says the porch renovation follows completion of the restoration project's first phase wrapped up in 2016.
"The second phase, which is the south porch on the Todd House, has been restored or replaced," said Douglass. "When we're doing these historic places, you have to (do) what is still keepable, and replace rotted wood, windows that don't work, etcetera."
Douglass says work will continue on John and Martha Todd's house, which is one of only four Underground Railroad stations remaining in Iowa.
"The Todd Family came from Overland, Ohio, with the intention of building a college similar to the one in Overland," she said. "At that time, that was in the 1840's, and they allowed both black people and women, which is highly unusual then. They came to Tabor, and did just that."
Douglass says many slaves from Nebraska were funneled through the house. She says most Tabor residents were abolitionists when it came to slavery, and welcomed blacks staying in the community.
"They did not believe in slavery," said Douglass. "They did all they could to help the slaves move east and north up to Canada. That's what the function was of all the founders of Tabor--George Guest, and John Todd, and Samuel Adams. That was their ultimate goal--to help those slaves to freedom."
While renovation work continues, the Todd House is open to visitors by appointment only. More information is available by calling the Tabor Historical Society at 712-313-0102. You can hear the full interview with Kathy Douglass on our "Morning Show with Don Hansen" page at kmaland.com.