(Tabor) -- Time to wipe the dust off the antique tractors in your barns and bring them to Tabor for a Tractor Drive.
As they always say a third time's a charm. The Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association was planning to host this event last year but because of mother nature it rained and were forced to cancel. This year the event was scheduled for June but with the pandemic they had to push it back to next weekend.
“There are a lot of antique tractors around and a lot of guys really like to run them and show them off. We have a lot of fun on these rides, the red guys and the green guys,” Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association member Dan Whitehill said.
The drive will start at 9:30 at the Tabor City Park and travel on a new route to Sidney. At Sidney there will be a seven dollar catered lunch provided the Sidney Grocery Store. The drive will then head back to Tabor.
“We’ve never taken this route before. Normally during the Fremont County Fair we have a ride from Farragut to Sidney and back. This will be farther North and it’s going to be a little hairyer than the average ride, but it's going to be a lot of fun,” Whitehill said.
There will be a donation for the ride which will go towards the Pony Express Riders. Normally the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association will collect donations at the county fair but were unable to do so. Whitehill spoke on the organization's involvement in communities.
“We try to make the parades and normally will go to the car show in Clarinda when they have their car show, we will have a tractor show too. Without Labor Day in Essex this year we thought this would be a good time to get out and get this done on Labor Day Weekend,” Whitehill said.
You can contact Dan Whitehill at 712-370-2382 if you have any questions about the event. To hear the full interview with Dan you can click below.