(Tabor) -- The city of Tabor has completed maintenance on its water tower.
In May, city officials announced that crews would begin maintenance and cleaning operations on the tower, including tank inspection and cleaning of the both the interior and exterior of the tank. During the work, the city's water supply experienced a strained and residents were asked to conserve water.
City officials say the tower and all fire hydrants are now back online and thank citizens for their patience during the work.