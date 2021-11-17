(Council Bluffs) -- The Connections Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a virtual event for family caregivers on Friday.
Community Engagement Specialist Jan Schnack recently joined the KMA Morning Show to discuss the virtual event.
"November is National Family Caregiver Month," Schnack continued. "For the past few years, Connections Area Agency on Aging, we do an event to celebrate our family caregivers. With the pandemic, instead of doing something in person, we decided to go with a virtual (event), online using Zoom event. We came up with some real dynamic speakers.
"It's going to be on Friday, November 19th, from 9-12. Now, if you're a family caregiver and you hear 9-12, you might think that's a long time. I just want family caregivers to know that you can come in and out of that time. Most definitely, if you're able to stay for the full three hours, that would be wonderful."
Schnack gave a brief background on speakers Julie Masters and Breeda Miller.
"Julie Masters is actually our neighbor over in Omaha. She's a professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha. So, she teaches there," Schnack explained. "Also during the pandemic, in addition to some of the other research that she has related to end-of-life planning, she's also started research on COVID-19 and its effects on aging adults.
And then Breeda Miller. I had attended an online conference myself and heard her. She's got a lot of humor and wit. She got into the caregiver role with her mother and kind of branched off. Her mother has now passed away. Breeda has written some books and has actually even written a play."
This virtual event is on Friday from 9 AM-12 PM. Those interested in registering for the event or finding out more information can call 800-432-9209 or online at connectionsaaa.org.
You can listen to the full interview with Schnack below.