(Tarkio) -- The Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl team is moving on into the State semifinals.
Tarkio advances in the Missouri Class 1 State competition after defeating Osborn in the quarterfinals on April 20. On the KMA "Morning Show," Tarkio Scholar Bowl members Bo Graves and Aaron Schlueter say they can't wait to continue their run.
"We played through our three rounds of pool play and came out of that 3-0," said Schlueter. "We got the first seed going into the district championship bracket, and we managed to win our first match and then beat a team that we hadn't beaten yet to advance to state. It's pretty exciting."
Scholar Bowl is a competition where teams have a set amount time to answer trivia questions from various academic subjects. Points are then awarded to the team that answers correctly. The main subjects contestants have to choose from include literature, science, math, fine arts, history, and other topics. Graves says that as they've advanced, the 20 person Tarkio squad has been studying hard.
"Right now we're just keeping on with practice, making sure we're going over all the subjects that we need to-- geography is one big one," said Graves. "Just keeping on."
Next up for Tarkio in the semifinals are the St. Elizabeth Hornets. Their matchup will be held at the University of Missouri on May 6 at 12 PM. More information about the event can be found online at mshsaa.org/activities. You can hear the full interview with Bo Graves and Aaron Schlueter here: