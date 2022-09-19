(Tarkio) – Tarkio authorities seek information regarding an alleged attempted abduction Monday afternoon.
According to the Tarkio Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and College Street. Police say two suspects in a white utility van attempted to abduct a 20-year-old female who was walking at the time. The suspects are described as either Middle Eastern or Hispanic.
Anyone with information, or who observed something suspicious or someone matching the description should call Tarkio Police at 660-736-5522, and talk to an on-duty officer.