(Tarkio) -- The Tarkio High School will perform the musical Legally Blonde on the first weekend of December.
Performers Sophia Martin and Bo Graves along with musical director Casey Martin, joined the KMA Morning Show recently to discuss the upcoming performance.
Sophia Martin is excited about the opportunity to play the lead role.
“I've always loved this movie as a kid, and I just love the character that Reese Witherspoon played," Martin explained. "So, having us be able to do this play is kind of a dream come true. Playing this character is fun because it’s something I’ve never done before. I just love it. It’s awesome.”
Casey Martin says that a class during the school day has allowed athletes to be in the performance, too.
“We're really lucky here at Tarkio High School. This is our 18th musical in a row at our school," Martin said. "We were able to have a musical theater class in conjunction with our music department. Melody Barnett and Nathaniel Waymire run the chorus and the band, and so we collaborate during a class. So, we're able to practice all semester as a class. Then in the month of November, leading up to the show, we started our evening practices. We have 29 students, 9-12 in the show.
"We have lots of different faculty members that help us with lights and sound and getting everything ready. It's a big production though. We have a beautiful auditorium here in Tarkio High School. We are able to put on what we feel, in northwest Missouri, is a nice type of small school Broadway show. We get music and costumes. We spare no expense to put the show on.”
Sophia Martin says she enjoys that everyone brings energy.
"My favorite part of this is just how fun the show is and how everyone's into it and not just a couple people with everybody and that's what makes it fun," Martin said.
Graves says he finds delight in the night practices.
“Going in late at night and being able to hang out with everybody in the theater and just getting it down and going through the play," Graves continued. "That's a lot of fun for me.”
Those interested can get their tickets from the Tarkio High School Superintendent's Office or buy a ticket at the door.
You can hear the full interview with Casey Martin, Sophia Martin, and Bo Graves below.