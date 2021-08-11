(Hamburg) -- A Tarkio man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading authorities on a brief chase in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Honda CRV for an equipment violation in the 4100 block of 310th Street around 2:15 a.m. Authorities say the vehicle fled from deputies for approximately two miles before the driver lost control and crashed into the ditch.
The driver -- 58-year-old Clifford Chaney -- was arrested on a charge of eluding and was cited for not having a valid driver's license. He was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $1,000 bond.