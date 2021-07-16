(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 east of S Avenue, approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Tarkio. Authorities say a westbound 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by 27-year-old Caleb Vandevere of Tarkio exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle began sliding after the driver overcorrected, and traveled across both lanes of 136 before overturning in a ditch. The vehicle came to rest off the south side of the highway on its driver's side facing south.
Vandevere was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.