Accident

(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 east of S Avenue, approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Tarkio. Authorities say a westbound 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by 27-year-old Caleb Vandevere of Tarkio exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle began sliding after the driver overcorrected, and traveled across both lanes of 136 before overturning in a ditch. The vehicle came to rest off the south side of the highway on its driver's side facing south.

Vandevere was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.