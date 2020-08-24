(Fairfax) -- A Tarkio man was injured after being thrown off his motorcycle Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers were called to a wreck around 3:30 p.m. on Route J, four miles west of Fairfax. The patrol says 33-year-old Jake R. Harbin was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Route J, when he traveled off the west side of the road.
Harbin's bike overturned and he was ejected. The patrol says Harbin sustained moderate injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Fairfax Fire Department assisted at the scene.