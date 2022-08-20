(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of drug arrests from early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:02 AM, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street, south of Shenandoah.
Deputies detected an odor of control substances coming from the vehicle and did a probably cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Riley, 44, and Richard Lindsay, 60, both of Tarkio were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Both Riley and Lindsay were taken to the Fremont County Jail on $7,000 bond. Riley was released after posting bond while Lindsay is still in custody. The Page County Sheriff's Office assisted with the call.