(Tarkio) -- An abandoned explosive device was discovered in Tarkio Friday.
The Tarkio Police Department reports an explosive device was found lying in the street near the intersection of 1st and College Streets in Tarkio. Upon investigation, authorities were able to confirm the finding was indeed an explosive device or bomb. The nearly foot-long device was then dismantled safely and the parts were collected for evidence and further investigation into the possible builder.
Anyone with information regarding the builder of the device should contact the Tarkio Police Department at 660-736-5522. Anonymous information will also be accepted.