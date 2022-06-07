(Tarkio) -- Numbers of cowboys and cowgirls are making their way to northwest Missouri this weekend.
The 28th Annual Tarkio Rodeo is taking place Friday and Saturday June 10 and 11. Since 1994, the Tarkio Rodeo has been a must-see for people from all over the area. On the KMA "Morning Show," Dalton Riley says this year will be no different as they have an assortment of attractions planned.
"We are geared up and ready to go," said Riley. "We'll have our usual night events, we've got some new things this year and some returning things. We've got the Broken Spoke Clydesdales coming back again this year, and we've got Hollywood Harris is going to be our barrel man. Another new thing is we're going to have live music and a beer garden."
Visitors to the Tarkio Rodeo will also get the chance to watch the renowned Two County Dusters, test their mutton busting skills, take in the parade, and check out some classic rides during the car show. During the Saturday slack runs, a freewill breakfast benefiting the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund will be served for attendees.
With so many different moving pieces, Riley says it takes a team effort to pull the rodeo off.
"Our event sponsors, all of the donations we get from various people, everybody that helps us put it on -- we appreciate our personnel that come," said Riley.
Events start Friday night at 7:30 p.m.. Advance tickets for the Tarkio Rodeo are on sale at $10 for adults and $8 for kids, with preschool and under free. Tickets can be picked up at either the Tarkio Avalanche or Atchison County Mail. At the gate, tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 kids, and still free for preschool and younger. Gate tickets are only available by cash payment. You can hear the full interview with Dalton Riley below.