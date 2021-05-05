(Tarkio) -- The Tarkio Scholar Bowl squad is one of four teams remaining in Missouri's State Tournament.
Scholar Bowl allows students to display their wide variety of knowledge in a Jeopardy! like format. Tarkio team members Aaron Schlueter and Devin Guajardo joined Wednesday's AM in the AM to speak about their recent success.
"We have a nine-person team," Schlueter said. "We won sectionals, and then districts against St. Joseph Christian. We are now one of the top four teams in Missouri."
Guajardo, the lone senior on Tarkio's team, is thankful for the opportunity to compete at the state level.
"It's been a valuable experience," he said. "Since freshman year, we've always got so close to going to state. I'm proud of my team , and I think we will do good."
The students compete on Thursday in the state semifinals. Schlueter says the team will prepare, but a lot of their fate is out of their hands.
"It's a lot about luck and knowing the questions pertaining to things you have prior knowledge about," he said. "As the year has gone on, we've picked up things, and the questions have been close to things that we know, so we've been more effective as a team."
