(Tarkio) -- Students, staff and patrons in the Tarkio R-1 School District are prepared for whatever happens this school year.
Protocol dealing with COVID-19 is set as the district begins the 2020-21 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Tarkio School Superintendent Karma Coleman says numerous agencies provided guidance and resources in preparation of a comprehensive plan, which is published on the district's website.
"We followed some pretty baseline responses that were researched with the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health and Human Services, Children's Mercy Hospital, and, of course, the (Missouri) Department of Education, and our insurance--Missouri United School Insurance Council. And, we came up with a list (of requirements) that I would consider pretty basis. I think every district is planning to do something similar to this."
That list includes requirements for increased cleaning in the district's facilities, among other contingencies.
"We have to do enhanced sanitizing and cleaning," she said, "with no sharing of equipment, supplies. If they do have to share equipment or supplies, they have to be cleaned in between each student. Social distancing--we are mostly able to provide a six-foot distance under most circumstances. The cafeteria is one that will be a little different. We've had to make some changes in how we do our lunch service."
Coleman says the plan also contains provisions for "situation awareness."
"Students have been grouped in cohorts, so that the groups don't mix or mingle throughout the day," said Coleman. "In the event we have a positive case, then we're able to determine who's been close to that particular person. Schedules have been staggered for arrival or dismissal for the release of classes."
In terms of face coverings, Coleman says students are not required to wear masks, unless when in hallways, or working in groups. Instructors will be given the option to wear face coverings.
"You know, we have to respect both sides of the mask issue," she said, "because we have some staff members, of course, that have been told that a mask would not be good for them for particular conditions. Then, we have other staff members who have been told that they do need to have the mask. And so, it really isn't my place to determine what adults need to wear masks, and don't. But certainly, they will be here if someone needs one in an emergency."
Provisions have also been made for band and choir classes, as well as transportation. You can hear the full interview with Karma Coleman on our "Morning Line" page