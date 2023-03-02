(Tarkio) -- Tarkio school officials are set to begin over $9 million worth of renovations this summer.
That's according to Tarkio School District Superintendent Carrie Livengood, who tells KMA News Tarkio School Board approved the $9.1 million guaranteed price and contract from Veregy, formerly known as CTS, at its December 21st meeting. Renovations are slated for all three district facilities, including the high school, elementary school, and preschool. Livengood says renovation efforts, which have been in the works for nearly four years, are centered around the high school, which hasn't been upgraded since 1972 when the junior high wing was added. Particularly, she points to an aging heating, ventilation, and cooling system that has cost the district nearly $100,000 in the past few years in repairs.
"We're going to replace our LG system with a geo-thermal system and then in the process of doing that, with all the ceilings out, we're going to replace the old plumbing that has started to leak over time and put in a new fire alarm system," said Livengood. "We're also going to try tie our fire alarm system in better with our phone and intercom system while the ceiling is tore out, and then of course we're going to put new ceiling up when we do that."
Other renovations planned for the high school include replacing doors from 1925 to get the facility up to fire code, replacing over 6,800 square feet of flooring, replacing all exterior windows, and upgrading all fluorescent light bulbs to LED. Additionally, plans call for five new workstations in the science lab, new cabinets and countertops for the FACS room, cabinet replacements in the art room, and tuckpointing on the facility's exterior.
Meanwhile, Livengood says the main priority at the elementary building is upgrading the facility's restrooms.
"We've got several sets of interior bathrooms over there that really need an overhaul so they're going to get new stalls, new toilets, new sinks, and everything in there," said Livengood.
All lights will also be upgraded to LED bulbs, and repairs will be made to the leaking wall on the library's exterior. Livengood says the district's preschool will also receive an exterior facelift with the upcoming renovations.
"So it's going to get all new windows, new tin, and a new roof," she explained. "With the preschool we're also going to add some big awnings to help with coverage for the kids when they're walking in and out of the building."
The renovations were developed from assessments done by Veregy, development meetings, and a facilities committee to identify the district's "needs and wants." However, Livengood notes the projects come at no increase to the district's property tax levy. Instead, Livengood credits the good fiscal responsibility of her predecessor Karma Coleman and property tax revenues generated from the wind farm in the northern portion of Atchison County for the project having little burden on the district's taxpayers.
"(Coleman) did a really good job of identifying some of those revenues we could funnel into building up those funds, and some of that is coming from the wind mills of course," said Livengood. "A good bulk of our local revenue definitely comes from the wind mills and that allowed us to be able to put some of that money away and build that fund up. We'll have a good amount of money in that fund to be able to start this project."
With the money the district has set aside, the superintendent says they will be able to pay nearly $5 million in cash at the end of the current school year and lease the remainder of the costs. While some renovations have already started, Livengood says the bulk of the work is expected to take place this summer with the goal of completing the efforts by the start of the 2023-24 school year.