(Tarkio) -- An area technical school has received a generous donation that will provide first-hand experience for wind technicians in training.
At an official dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, Tarkio Technology Institute recognized Invenergy, Ameren, and Vestas for donating a wind tower nacelle for training wind energy technicians in the school's wind energy program. Tarkio Tech President John Davis tells KMA News the school came across the opportunity to receive the 120-ton piece of equipment from the "Outlaw" wind project near Westboro when it sustained damage during construction.
"This one had been cracked when they were torqueing in the bolts to hook it on to the tower, and while it is not a crack that has any impact on it sitting right here, it obviously could not be up the air 300 feet, so they brought it down," said Davis. "So we approached some of the leadership and said 'is there any chance that you would be interested in donating that to Tarkio Tech so that we have a working nacelle to train on.'"
Davis says the nacelle has a value of over $2 million and would not have been possible to attain without the donation.
He adds the equipment will add the much-needed first-hand experience for the wind technicians in training, as wind turbines already in commission are off-limits--opening up what he called a "barrier to education."
"Once they are commissioned no one can get in there except for the qualified workers that work on those, and so that wasn't an option for this," said Davis. "Actually, I saw it as a barrier to our education, because we're not going to be able to put them in there. There's an environment in there that for some students it could be an issue. And if that's the case, they've gone through a whole program, put out money, and now they can't do it--now we can."
While a handful of technical schools offer an entire turbine on campus, Davis says keeping that amount of equipment up to date can be a challenge.
Additionally, Davis says while the exterior of the nacelle is large, the inside is a unique working experience the college would not be able to replicate anywhere else.
"It's kind of like the pictures you see of a space shuttle, where it's a big huge piece of equipment, but when they move around that space shuttle, they float around this equipment and stuff," said Davis. "So if your going from the back to the front, you're not walking on the floor, you're walking about up to here, over these cabinets that have a walking grate over them. So you're looking at 14 feet? No you're looking at five feet."
Davis says at the front of the nacelle, working spaces can get as tight as almost two feet when in the "cone" of the structure.
As energy companies continue to bring more wind farms and other forms of renewable energy to the area, Davis says now is as good a time as ever to offer quality education for wind technicians. Davis says this year, Tarkio Tech's wind program will be graduating four wind technicians.