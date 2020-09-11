(Tarkio) -- An event nearly 30 years in the making takes place in Tarkio this weekend.
Tarkio College and Tarkio Technology Institute celebrates the grand reopening and dedication in ceremonies Saturday afternoon at 3 in front of Rankin Hall on campus. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Tarkio Tech President John Davis says the former college actually reopened back in January, offering instruction in a wide range of trades-oriented subjects.
"Currently, we have students enrolled in welding technology, plumbing technology and wind energy technology," said Davis. "We're in the process of getting approved for a couple of other programs, and we'll actually start some advisory committees this fall. Our plan is to continually expand each year by adding additional programs--and that's all based on the demand there is in the area for employment. That's how we start the whole process."
Instruction takes place in two renovated buildings that are among the facilities shuttered back in 1991. Most of the classes are held in the three-story Thompson Learning Center, originally built as a library back in 1968.
"The first and second floor there are pretty well renovated," he said. "The third floor, we haven't got into yet, primarily because we have an elevator in that building, and we have to have an elevator in order to use the third floor. The way that it's constructed, the bottom floor is accessible from the west side of the ground, and the second floor is accessible from the east side of the ground. So, we are accessible on those two floors, but, of course, not the third floor without the elevator."
Davis says welding classes are housed in the campus' renovated boiler room.
"Obviously, the boiler plant is no longer in use," said Davis, "as it produced heat for the whole campus through a tunnel system. We removed those boilers, and leveled the floor, and created our welding lab in that area. Actually, I would say that of all the things that we've done, it's probably the building that we are most proud of because of the transition that took place. It is a very modern, very up-to-date welding lab."
Plans for a three-day celebration were reduced because of COVID-19. Davis says banquets were among the original events eliminated due to safety concerns.
"One of the things we had to do is kind of eliminate the food," he said. "The food is one of the areas that is very dangerous in terms of transmitting any kind of illness. So, we cut those out. We limited the program to a Saturday afternoon, basically. Then, the other thing we did was move everything outside."
Following the ceremonies, members of the Tarkio College Board of Directors will plant a legacy tree between Rankin Hall and the Thompson center, followed by an informal reception on the grounds. Those unable to attend the ceremonies in person can view livestream video on Tarkio Tech's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with John Davis on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.