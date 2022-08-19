(Tarkio) -- Tarkio Technology Institute is the recipient of substantial grant money from a Christian education foundation.
Officials with the Herzog Foundation announce more than $3.8 million in grants to 13 Christian schools in California, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Virginia. Among the recipients: Tarkio Tech, which receives $116,700. In a news release, Tarkio Tech President John Davis says the grant will allow the school to launch an outcome-based business program providing students with a strong foundation in business management "based on the Biblical view of money, and the purpose of business ownership in God's kingdom."
Herzog Foundation Chairman Todd Graves says institutions receiving grants are not only dedicated to instilling biblical truth in their students, but also committed to serving more students in their communities. Graves adds, quote, "we're proud to support schools that prioritize growth alongside Christian and American values."