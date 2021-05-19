(KMAland) -- Aspiring welders in KMAland are encouraged to take Tarkio Tech's Summer Welding Program.
Tarkio Tech President John Davis recently joined KMA's AM in the AM to discuss the program.
Davis says the school's summer welding program -- which takes place from June 1st to August 31st -- is the only program Tarkio Tech offers during the summer.
"This is normally a two-semester class, but we put it into the summer term because we can extend the hours during the day and get the program in," Davis said.
Davis feels the summer offering allows recent high-school graduates to quickly enter the workforce.
"We have a number of people registered for the program," Davis said. "Unfortunately, any sort of technology program is limited in numbers. You only have so many stations. We have to cut it off when we get to 12 and we are already halfway there, so it's important to immediately get in on that if you plan to do it."
Davis says those who complete the 13-week course will be certified and ready for welding-related occupations.
"There are so many welding jobs that they can't fill all of them," he said. "We have people asking for more welding positions than we have students."
Courses offered include Intro to Welding, Print Reading and Welding Symbols, Arc Welding, Oxy-Acetylene Welding, Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Advanced MIC and Advanced TIG. The cost of the program is $5370 and includes fees such as admissions, personal equipment and textbooks.
Prospective students can register at www.tarkiotech.com. Click below to hear the full interview with Davis.