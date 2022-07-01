(Tarkio) -- A pair of upcoming theater workshops are scheduled to come to KMAland.
July 26-29 and August 1-5, Tarkio Tech will be hosting the workshops in Tarkio and Shenandoah respectively. The events return after being put on hold last year. John Davis, President of Tarkio Tech, says that students will get the opportunity to improve their theatrical skill set.
"We started actually three years ago down at Tarkio Tech," said Davis. "It's a little bit different because it really focuses on specific skills as opposed to putting together a performance and reading from a script."
Leading the workshops are the professional talents of Iris Seaman and Devin Preston. Over the course of the week, students get feedback on their acting and how to improve. The camp ends with individual performances and a group program to highlight everything learned.
The summertime workshops aren't the only big project for Tarkio Tech. Davis says the school is consistently striving to improve and expand their courses for the betterment of the surrounding communities.
"It's challenging and it's also exciting, and I think the impact on the communities is going to be profound as we move forward," said Davis. "These are very important careers -- not just in terms of filling jobs, but also in terms of creating businesses. A lot of these young people as they move along will create businesses in this area also."
Also on the list of expansion programs for Tarkio Tech is a Certified Nurse's Aide curriculum that's set to start in 2023. Davis says they're excited to begin offering more classes to Shenandoah area students in the near future as well.
The Tarkio theater camp is open for grades 3-8, while Shenandoah's is open for grades 6-12. The cost to enroll is $100 per student, with a decreased rate of $50 per additional child for members of the same family. For information about signing up, call Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071. You can hear the full interview with Tarkio Tech President John Davis below.