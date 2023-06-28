(Tarkio) -- Tarkio Tech has received a significant financial boost to its ongoing facility renovations and program expansion.
Earlier this month, Amy Elam, the trustee of the Curnutt estate, presented a check of just over $1 million to Tarkio Tech President John Davis, primarily made in the names of Dean and Joanne Curnutt. Davis tells KMA News he and his staff at Tarkio Tech were excited and encouraged to receive the large donation.
"That kind of a donation really lifts your spirits and sort of energizes you, so it was a very welcome award," said Davis. "We kind of knew it was coming, but we just didn't know much it would be and when exactly we would get it."
Davis added that Dean Curnutt was also an alumnus of Tarkio College, graduating in 1951 with a Doctor in Human Letters. Curnutt also spent several years serving on the Tarkio College Board of Directors before his death in 1989. Davis also reflected on his time in high school when Dean served as the Atchison County Collector -- emphasizing the lifelong Rock Port resident was a massive supporter of all things Tarkio and Atchison County.
"Dean was a huge supporter of not just Tarkio College but also the high schools in the area, you would hardly ever have a game that Dean wasn't there and it was very encouraging to see him as involved with the community as he was -- very much so as an alumni of Tarkio College," he said. "I always say that there's not too many tax collectors that people enjoy meeting but you always left Dean's office with a smile on your face after giving him your money. But, he just had a personality and such a positive outlook on life."
Davis added that Joanne, who worked as a businesswoman in the area, had also strongly supported re-opening the college and always insisted her donations go towards the operating costs of the new tech school.
Davis says the donation will be a big boost to two primary areas, one of which will be continuing to enhance and expand the courses and programs offered at the school. Additionally, he says the funds will go towards renovating the campus buildings that were sitting vacant for nearly 20 years before the school re-opened in 2020.
"Most of these buildings were built in the 1960s and at that time and still today to some degree, everything was flat roofs and flat roofs in the Midwest have to be maintained -- especially through the winter because of the snow that sits up there and water melts underneath and freezes, thaws, freezes, and thaws," Davis explained. "So, we've got 13 buildings and they basically all need some level of repair with some of them being drastic and some of them somewhat minor."
He emphasized the majority of the buildings are still salvageable, but at some point, eventually, the costs will outweigh the benefits. Davis also says that the alum group of Tarkio College, in general, has played a significant role in getting the campus back in working order after they received the school from the Heartland Educational Institute.
"They started working on restoring the chapel over at Ranking Hall and the second floor at Rankin Hall and they also started on some repairs here at (the Thompson Learning Center) on the second floor and getting those classrooms, the hallways, and the floor cleaned up here," said Davis. "So, when they deeded that over to the Tarkio College Board, they had a good start on getting some of these things done."
Davis also thanked the alum groups for their continued efforts in fundraising and donating to various projects to bring the campus back to life over the past several years. The Tarkio College Board of Directors plans to create a lasting memorial to Dean and Joanne on campus.