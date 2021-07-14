(Tarkio) -- Tarkio Tech at the Tarkio College Campus is set to host their children’s summer theater workshop running from July 27th through July 29th.
Coming back for the second straight year are Philadelphia-based instructors Iris Seaman and Devin Preston. Preston gave an idea of what students can expect from the improvisation-based workshop.
“So we’re coming out to work with the kids out in Tarkio to go through some of the improve games that we know, some of the exercises we know and really work with them on their ideas and their stories and showing how to make those come alive on the stage,” Preston said.
Students ranging from third through eighth grade are welcome to the workshop, and Preston said it’s a great opportunity for them to learn about theater but also expend plenty of energy.
“The work we do is also very physical, it’s up on your feet where we’re running around,” Preston said. “In the summer it’s great 'cause they have all this energy and especially last year (they) didn’t have lots to do with that energy, so it was fun for them to try something new.”
John Davis, the Tarkio Tech president, says it’s always great to have professionals instructing younger students especially in ways that allows them to reach a fundamental level.
“We feel like this is a really important part of developing a foundation for young people for theater,” Davis said. “Because the thing I like about what Iris and Devin do is they work on those basic skills of emoting and a presence on the stage. They’re not shackled by having to “get ready” a performance by the end of the week.”
While the workshop is about getting students involved in theater, Seaman says the one thing she wants students to take away from the three-day event is simply to be more curious.
“I would say just a curiosity for exploring what excites them because it’s really important for us to create that spark in the students creating their own work,” Seaman said.
Students in sixth through eighth grade will attend from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. while third through fifth grade will attend from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a showcase at 5:30 p.m. on the 29th. Sign-up costs are $100 for students. The two sessions are limited to just 15 students so call Tarkio College at 660-623-9071 to claim your spot.