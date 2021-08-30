(Tarkio) -- The Tarkio Technology Institute unveiled a newly renovated welding center, and honored a former Tarkio educator and community member.
In a special ceremony Monday morning, Tarkio Technology Institute President John Davis announced the naming of the welding center on campus in honor of the late, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Renovations to create the welding center began in 2019. Davis tells KMA News that the original plans for the building were to be torn down completely. However, after an alumnus group visited campus, he says plans changed.
"We were doing tours, and one of the gentlemen asked me to show him where we were going to put the welding and I took him to a couple of buildings and he said 'this is where you need to put the welding,' and, not knowing him, I said I'll stash that in the back of my mind," Davis said. "When they got ready to leave, he gave me his card, and he was the Engineering Related Department Chair at Nevada College, which is a technical college in Las Vegas. When I looked at that I thought, 'I should listen to him.'"
Davis says the welding center is what he and the college are most proud of.
"It's kind of funny to say, but when I take people around the campus, we got a lot of things to show off, that's probably our crown jewel," Davis said. "It was so 'nothing' with those old boilers in there and all that trash, and now it is a state-of-the-art welding center and it is really nice."
The center is the latest addition to the school which Davis says is attempting to address jobs in the area that are in high demand.
Davis says Schmidt, we grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania, and originally came on a football scholarship, was the perfect fit for the welding center.
"He ended up working his way through the college, working for farmers around the area, and when he graduated, he wanted to stay, and got into education and got into the community," Davis said. "You look at a college setting like Tarkio College was and a college professor and a doctor, and you think 'okay, what's that got to do with welding.' Jack was a country boy, Jack was the kind of kid that was welding and things like that, so when we re-did that center, I thought this is the kind of person that it should be named after."
Davis says the college and new welding center provides people a local opportunity to learn in-demand skills for local businesses.
"When you look around the four-state area here, there's a few schools they can go to, but they don't have a broad offering of technical areas," Davis said. "We felt like that is a big need right here, we need more and more technical programs because a lot of the kids going into technical areas, they don't really want to leave here, they don't want to travel five hours to go to school. The other thing that happens is when students do that, they don't come back."
Other programs at the college include wind energy, plumbing, and newly added HVAC installation and computer information programs. Davis says the college has also started advisory committees on the potential of adding health service, and manufacturing to the institute.
Students or adults interested in finding more information on the colleges and the programs offered, can check out the schools website.