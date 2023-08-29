(Tarkio) -- Tarkio residents are still coping with a major disruption in the city's water services over the weekend.
Residents went about 24 hours without water following a broken water main late Friday afternoon. Curtis Hedrick is the city's superintendent of utilities. Hedrick tells KMA News a 4-inch water line broke underneath the 300 block of North 10th Street, or U.S. Highway 59, at around 4:30 p.m. Hedrick says the break's location presented repair challenges.
"We ran into several logistical problems with traffic," said Hedrick. "We had to eventually shut down U.S. 59 to make repairs. We had to do an excavation to expose the water main. There were kind of extenuating circumstances there. Because of the depth of the water main there, we were down 12-14 feet to actually get to the pipe, and to try to make the repairs."
Though the city thought the line was repaired, Hedrick says an inch of rain created more problems.
"We had to throw a dam across 59 to divert water down an alleyway," he said, "and everytime we would make a repair, we had an issue with a longitudinal split on the pipe that just kept creeping to the north. Every time we would make a repair, it would blow again."
Eventually, repairs were completed and water services were restored at around 5 p.m. Saturday. But, city officials placed the entire community under a boil order until samples collected on Monday could be tested.
"We took some water samples, did some chlorine tests," he said. "We have good friends with the Missouri American Water Company out of St. Joe who help us and most of the small systems here in the northwest corner. They have a lab that is state certified. So, we were able to transport those samples down there by vehicle. Otherwise, something that would have had to have been shipped to Jefferson City is a lot longer turnaround time in trying to get those results."
Hedrick says the recent heatwave contributed to the water main break. He adds the city's aging infrastructure was another factor.
UPDATE; Tarkio officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the boil order in effect for the community has been lifted.