(Shenandoah) -- A Tarkio woman faces drug charges following a Monday night traffic stop.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 21-year-old Dixie Sky Hendrix of Tarkio was arrested around 11:30 p.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Nishna Road and South Fremont Street. Authorities say after an investigation Hendrix was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Hendrix was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on $1,300 bond. Additional charges are pending at this time.