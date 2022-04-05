Dixie Sky Hendrix
(Shenandoah) -- A Tarkio woman faces drug charges following a Monday night traffic stop.

The Shenandoah Police Department says 21-year-old Dixie Sky Hendrix of Tarkio was arrested around 11:30 p.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Nishna Road and South Fremont Street. Authorities say after an investigation Hendrix was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Hendrix was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on $1,300 bond. Additional charges are pending at this time.

