(Des Moines) -- Several thousand people got their taste of classic Iowa State Fair food over the weekend.
Taste of the Fair Weekend number one turned out to be a huge success as over 14,000 people made the trip to the fairgrounds in Des Moines over the weekend.
“It was just a tremendous reception from the people of Iowa for the Taste of the Fair event. We were excited even though it was about 90+ degrees out there,” CEO and Manager for the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater said.
This weekend will be on these dates and times as follows:
Friday, July 31, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 2, 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
The full list of vendors for this upcoming weekend can be found with the link below: https://www.iowastatefair.org/upl/downloads/library/taste-of-the-fair-week-2.pdf
“You know the Iowa State Fair is such a tradition and has such a rich history of why we all love to live in Iowa. We celebrate that every year at the fair,” Slater said.
The weekend will continue to follow social distancing guidelines. To hear the full interview with Gary Slater click below.