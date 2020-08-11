(Tabor) -- Ice cream will be a sweet way to help the town of Tabor in constructing their new library on Thursday.
Tabor which is about 50% through the building process of their new library is setting up a tasty fundraiser for the community. The library is looking to expand from its current 1,000 square foot facility to about a 7,000 square foot new facility.
“That’ll be a library and a whole lot more. We’ll have a kitchen to serve summer meals to our kids during our summer library programs, a steam room, an outdoor learning area. Our community is really excited about it,” Tabor Library Director Dawn Miller said.
In order to help with the funding for the technology used in the new library the ice cream social will run from 4-7 at the Tabor Farmers Market.
“We have Gale and his son Jerry Fisher coming from Villisca and they're going to be coming down and bringing their old tractor. They will use the engine of that tractor to crank the ice cream to make homemade ice cream,” Miller said.
The staff is asking or a two dollar donation for the ice cream to help with the fundraising efforts. This will take place this Thursday and the following both at the same time and location.
