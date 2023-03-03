(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University has a new leader.
School officials this week named Dr. Lance Tatum as its next president. Currently, Tatum is senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Tatum was among four finalists who visited the Maryville campus in February for a series of interviews with stakeholder groups and public forums. Regents selected Tatum unanimously selected Tatum after gathering input from Northwest stakeholders, including a university search committee.
Tatum has served in his current role at Troy University since January, 2019. He holds a Ph.D. in sports management at Florida State University, a masters' degree in foundations of education and a bachelor of science degree in physical education, both from Troy. Tatum's tenure begins June 1st. A news conference introducing Tatum as Northwest's next president is scheduled for March 16th, in conjunction with the board of regents' March session.
Tatum succeeds Dr. John Jasinski, who served as president from 2009 until his departure last June, and Dr. Dennis Green, the school's interim president this school year.