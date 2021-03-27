(Shenandoah) -- As the 2021 Iowa General Assembly winds down, lawmakers still face decisions on key bills--including those involving taxes, and the spending of federal stimulus dollars.
Two KMAland lawmakers gave an overview on Statehouse activities during a legislative briefing in Shenandoah Saturday morning. State Senator Mark Costello says decisions are pending on whether to remove the inheritance tax, as well as on a proposal to shift mental health funding from county property taxes to state revenues. Costello says he supports the shift.
"I really like the idea," said Costello. "I think it will provide stability in funding and fairness. The levy caps are all over the place, and different counties contribute disproportionate amounts, and disproportionate services."
However, the Imogene Republican says some caution is necessary in the changeover.
"Initially, we don't anticipate the regional structure to change at all," he said. "At some point, that may change, because knowing human nature, the supervisors, if they don't have to pay for it, they may not have as much interest. But, we have a lot of people that really care on these regional boards. I think they're really decent, caring good people. So, I would anticipate that it would go smoothly."
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck expects considerable discussion in the next two weeks over how to spend federal stimulus dollars awarded to Iowa under the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Dolecheck says one hurdle is the stipulations placed on how those dollars can be spent.
"There's a lot of federal stimulus money coming into the state of Iowa," said Dolecheck. "As we started to read through how those funds are coming in, there seems to be approaching more and more restrictions upon that money as to how you can use it, and what you can do. You can't use for any type of tax cuts, or anything like that. Some of those restrictions look like they may force you to grow the size of government to receive the money."
Dolecheck, a Republican from Mount Ayr, says he opposes any spending that would grow the size of government.
"A lot of my constituents don't necessarily feel that bigger government is better government," he said. "We'll have to be very careful as we move through that scenario as to how we're going to utilize that money in the best way in the long run. You don't want to put something in place that, three years down the road when that one-time money is gone, you've got to continue the service, or whatever you do to replace that."
Lawmakers are also up against another funnel deadline, meaning bills must move out of committees by Friday in order to be acted on by the full House and Senate before Friday. Dolecheck and Costello also appeared at a similar legislative event in Clarinda Saturday morning.