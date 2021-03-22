(Bedford-Corning) -- COVID-19 vaccinations continue at a rapid rate in Taylor and Adams counties.
Roughly 2,800 residents in both counties have been vaccinated as of this week. Crystal Drake is public health administrator in Adams and Taylor counties. Drake tells KMA News her agencies, along with cooperating local pharmacies, still seek arms for first or second rounds of vaccinations.
"We're still having clinics in Adams and Taylor counties for the initial shot--which is the first shot," said Drake. "We're still offering Moderna. We have not received any of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson product right now. Every week, we're scheduling some boost clinics. We're trying to get back into the employers that we did the first clinics with, trying to get back in there to give their boost clinic."
In addition, Drake says additional clinics are planned in Bedford on Saturdays to catch those who work, and are unable to be immunized during the week. Drake hopes the vaccination onslaught will continue.
"We're keeping busy," she said. "We're still seeing new people, getting new arms in. We have noticed that there's been a little bit of a decline in people wanting to get vaccinated. We also look at the numbers of people we've vaccinated so far in the county that are eligible for the vaccine, and we're seeing good percentages, meaning Taylor and Adams County residents are showing up, wanting to get vaccinated."
While saying the two counties haven't experienced an uptick in cases, Drake says she's wary of recent increasing COVID case numbers in northwest Missouri, and surrounding southwest Iowa counties. That's why she's urging residents to continue COVID mitigation efforts--and get their shots.
"Everything we do, we still encourage people to wear those masks, and social distance," said Drake. "Keep up those mitigation practices, because overtime, we could see that uptick here--and we don't want to fall back on all the progress we've made."
Adams and Taylor County residents wishing to make vaccination appointments should contact Taylor County Public Health at 712-523-3405 or Adams County Public Health at 641-322-6283. More information is available on the Taylor County Public Health Facebook page, or at the agency's website, taylorcountyhealth.com.