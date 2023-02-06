(Bedford) -- A Taylor County employee was terminated early last month.
According to a disciplinary form provided to KMA News by the Taylor County Auditor's Office, Bethany Murphy was terminated as assessor clerk on January 13th. According to the document, Murphy was fired for multiple violations including conduct, work quantity and output, dishonesty, and performance.
The form also states Murphy failed to complete the required work for her position, and was dishonest about her work performance and information she provided when the issue was addressed with her. Per the document, officials say Murphy exhibited a lack of professionalism and displayed intimidation in the workplace.
Murphy had previously served as the Taylor County Auditor, but had resigned effective November 15, 2022 to become the assessor clerk.