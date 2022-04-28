(Bedford) -- Taylor County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted for questioning.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office released a photo of an individual on its Facebook page, asking for help with identification. The sheriff's office says the individual is wanted for questioning into a possible burglary in Lenox earlier this month.
Anyone with information on the individual is urged to contact Deputy Pafford at Deputy87-8@taylorcountiowa.org or by calling (712) 523-2153.