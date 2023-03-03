(Lenox) -- Taylor County authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from Lenox.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Alivia Harris of Lenox took off a tracking device and left her residence sometime Thursday night. Authorities say Harris is described as 5 feet 1 inch and approximately 110 pounds with a cross tattoo under her eye, a nose ring, and a scar on her cheek. The Sheriff's Office says a clothing description is currently unavailable. Authorities say Harris has suffered from suicidal ideations in the past and might be in the Newton area with another juvenile female.
Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is urged to contact the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center at 712-523-2153 or your local police department. The Sheriff's Office also reminds residents that harboring a runaway child in Iowa is an aggravated misdemeanor and punishable by a sentence of up to two years in prison.