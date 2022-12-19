(Lenox) -- A Taylor County nursing home has been hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse.
According to original reports, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center a total of $909,600. The fine comes from state inspectors' recent findings that one of the home's residents was physically abused in August.
According to state records, a registered nurse at the care center was observed by co-workers forcefully yanking a wandering female resident through an exit door and back into a common area used by residents after she failed to respond to the nurse's commands. According to workers at the home, the women fell to the floor and the nurse took away her walker, left the area, and then returned with a dining room chair. After the woman pulled herself up from the floor, workers say the nurse grabbed her by the shoulders and forcibly "slammed" her into the chair.
According to state inspectors, the victim was cognitively impaired, possibly due to a stroke and a brain tumor, and had a tendency to wander. Workers at the home say the woman was trying to leave the facility the evening of August, 20th. The state inspection report gives no indication as to whether the Lenox Care Center disciplined any workers involved in the incident, or whether the matter was referred to a licensing board, police or prosecutors.
In response to the incident, the state proposed $10,000 in fines that were held in suspension while CMS determined what action to take at the federal level. CMS then imposed two separate daily fines – one for $13,695 and one for $360 — for each day the facility remained out of compliance with federal regulations, eventually totaling $909,600.
State records indicate they have yet to be paid and if the facility chooses not to appeal the penalty, the fines will be reduced by 35%. State inspectors say the information about the incident wasn’t relayed to the home’s administrator for two days, during which time the accused nurse was allowed to continue working in the facility with the alleged victim. The home is owned by Florida’s Arboreta Healthcare chain, which operates 21 care facilities in Iowa.