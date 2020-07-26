(Bedford) -- Taylor County Auditor Bethany Murphy says the county's courthouse will be closed Monday.
No further details regarding the reason for the closure have been released.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Updated: July 26, 2020 @ 4:36 pm
