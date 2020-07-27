(Bedford) -- Taylor County officials say an employee at the county courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, but the building will reopen Tuesday.
The courthouse was closed Monday as officials assessed the situation. After consulting with the Taylor County Department of Public Health, the Taylor County Board of Supervisors believe the chances of contracting the virus while in the building are minimal at this time.
The courthouse and all departments will be open for business Tuesday. Members of the public are encouraged to call ahead to each department, as some may require masks in the office. Social distancing is encouraged.