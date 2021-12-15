(Bedford) -- State officials confirm a death investigation is ongoing in Taylor County.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the State Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a situation in New Market from over the weekend. Darrell Simmons is special agent in charge with the DCI. Simmons tells KMA News further information is not being released, pending the results of an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner's Office expected today (Wednesday).
Likewise, the sheriff's office had no further information.