(Bedford) -- Two Taylor County suspects face several drug charges follow their arrests earlier this week.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Julia Sheler and 26-year-old Kaitlin Puckett both of Bedford, were arrested on outstanding Taylor County warrants Tuesday on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.
The arrests follow a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the Iowa Department of Human Services - Child Protective Services after an anonymous source gave information of narcotics being used in front of children at their residence.
Both Sheler and Puckett are currently being held at the Taylor County Jail.