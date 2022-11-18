(Des Moines) -- A Taylor County man has agreed to pay a $23,000 civil penalty and build a manure structure following a lawsuit regarding manure and water pollution violations.
The Iowa State Attorney General's Office says a lawsuit was settled through a consent decree on October 31st with Steven Kerns, who owns and operates a confinement feeding operation in Taylor County and a joint confinement feeding operation and open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. Per the agreement, Kerns has admitted to several violations and has since built a structure to comply with manure laws. The decree resolves an October 2019 environmental referral from Iowa's Environmental Protection Commission.
According to the lawsuit, Kerns failed to construct an unformed manure storage structure on his Taylor County facility as agreed to in a March 2017 administrative consent order with the Iowa DNR and failed to pay an agreed-upon late penalty. Additionally, allegations included several instances in which manure was not properly retained or disposed of and was released on both of Kerns' properties, including one occasion where a DNR employee witnessed manure from Kerns' west facility being discharged into a tributary.
The DNR collected water samples downstream for laboratory testing from the facility, with the results showing chemical and biological levels consistent with manure discharge. The lawsuit also alleged that Kerns violated state composting laws when he failed to properly maintain an adequate base layer and cover material around farm animal carcasses on his Ringgold County property.