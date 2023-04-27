(Lenox) -- At least one Taylor County official is pleased with the input received at a wind ordinance discussion earlier this week.
Meeting in special session Tuesday night, the Taylor County Board of Supervisors held an information-only discussion regarding the county's wind ordinance at the Lenox Community Center. Representatives from a wind turbine company were also expected to be present to answer questions from residents. Supervisors Chair Ron Fitzgerald tells KMA News he was pleased with the turnout and opinions received from local residents.
"We had a good turnout and we had between 150 and 180 (people) I believe," said Fitzgerald. "It was an information meeting only, people got up and had two minutes or so to talk and just voiced their opinions and concerns. We had about 42 or 43 people that spoke."
From the many residents providing input, Fitzgerald says one common item brought up was setbacks from a landowner's residence or property line laid out in the county wind ordinance -- which has also been a frequent debate in other area counties. The ordinance currently lays out a 1,500 setback from a non-participant's residence and 1.1 times the turbine's height from the property line. However, Fitzgerald says the board heard differing opinions on the matter.
"There's some people that want the setbacks to be about 3,280 feet from the property line and we also heard from landowners and other people who were happy with where they're at," he said. "We had various comments on that."
While they have yet to open an official review of the ordinance, Fitzgerald says they plan to consider the public's input for any future changes.
"We'll just take it under advisement and some of the concerns we've heard before," Fitzgerald emphasized. "It was as good meeting, everybody was real respectful, and I think everybody had a chance to voice their concerns one way or the other."
He expects a second informational meeting on the county's wind ordinance to be held in the near future. Adams, Taylor, Ringgold, and Union County officials also briefly discussed wind ordinances during their "quad-county" meeting late last month. Apex Clean Energy is currently studying building the Black Maple Wind project in Taylor County with a proposed 400-megawatt project.