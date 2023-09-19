(Corning) -- KMAland residents can learn more about some of the agencies providing health services in and around Taylor County this afternoon.
Taylor County Public Health, along with nearly 20 other agencies, including Iowa Total Care, is holding a community health fair in Corning Central Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Sarah Guilliatt (Gil-ee-it) is with Taylor County Public Health and has been helping to organize the event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Guilliatt says organizations and agencies serving people of all ages will be on hand to share information with residents.
"So we've got some resources that benefit maternal health within our agency specifically, but you'll also see Parents as Teachers, which is a home visiting program that helps families prenatally up to age five," said Guilliatt. "You're going to have some pre-schools, health care offerings, resources, and services, and then everything up to home health and hospice care."
Meanwhile, Guilliatt says other agencies like the Iowa State Patrol will have their seat belt demonstrator on hand, and Iowa Total Care will hold its "Green-to-Go" event featuring produce from HyVee and tips for a HyVee dietician.
Guilliatt says the event came out of previously obtaining grants with Iowa Total Care and the possibility of bringing their produce event to a more rural part of the state.
"Iowa Total Care has been putting on their free produce event in some of the urban areas and so we've kind of talked about how it interesting it would be put something on like that in a rural area," she said. "With our maternal program covering 12 counties, we looked at Corning being the most central of our area and then as public health we also serve Adams County and we were able to partner with the chamber to find a spot in Corning."
As the maternal health program with Taylor County Public Health has evolved, Guilliatt says the grant funding through Iowa Total Care was used to purchase infant screening supplies.
"When we do our maternal program, we can go out and meet with the families post-partum and do an infant screening as well, where we check their length, temperature, their heart rate, and all those kinds of things," Guilliatt explained. "Because our program was new in that sense, some of the counties that we serve now didn't have a scale or infant stethoscope or a measuring board. So we were able to use grant funds with that to purchase those things so we can better serve the families in our area."
The event is free to attend and is open to anybody in the area. Any questions can be directed to Guilliatt at 712-523-3405. You can hear the full interview with Guilliatt below: