Under Arrest

(Bedford) -- Taylor County authorities are reporting a rash of drug-related arrests this week.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 28-year-old Ely Will of Clearfield Sunday with assistance from Ringgold County Sheriff's deputies. Will was arrested on outstanding Taylor County warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was taken to the Taylor County Jail pending an initial appearance.

Also on Sunday, Clarinda Police arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Johnson of New Market on Taylor County warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is being held pending an initial appearance.

On Monday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Alfredo "Freddie" Zapata of Lenox on a Taylor County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Zapata was taken to the Taylor County Jail pending an appearance before a magistrate.

Authorities say all three arrests stem from the continuing investigation into the distribution of narcotics in Taylor County and the surrounding area.

