(New Market) -- Taylor County officials are among those gearing up for another storm season.
Another in a series of KMAland storm spotting classes takes place Thursday evening at 6:30 at the New Market Community Center. Taylor County Emergency Management Coordinator Mick Ware tells KMA News residents of all ages are invited to learn the information on severe storms and tornadoes.
"Cory Martin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines will be coming down to present a class," said Ware. "They do a really, really good job. They've fine tuned their stuff. I think it's really important that we have people that can spot storms."
Ware says the county's storm spotting team covers what is sometimes a dead area for weather service radar.
"Those of us along the county, or the state line," he said, "we're really under the radar by 9 or 10,000 feet. So, there's a lot of area that doesn't get seen by radar. So, the spotters are extremely important. We can get some real live data as far as wind speeds, and that sort of thing. This is part of the training that they'll be doing on Thursday, how to judge wind speeds by the kind of damage that's occurring."
Thursday's class takes place during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Nebraska. Ware says severe storm awareness is important in light of this past weekend's tornado outbreak in Mississippi that killed 26 people.
"Everybody takes those disasters to heart," said Ware. "You put yourself in those shoes, and you wonder, 'how lucky are we? What can we do to prepare for, or minimize, any sort of damage, loss of life, that sort of thing?' I think people's attention is directed toward that right now, especially, considering all the loss of life, property damage and what."
Taylor County is among those participating in Wednesday's statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Ware says civil defense sirens will sound across the county when the weather service issues a test tornado warning.