(Lenox) -- Taylor County's Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday night in Lenox regarding the county's wind turbine ordinance.
The meeting takes place at the Lenox Community Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the public invited to attend. Jess Weller lives near Sharpsburg and is encouraging members of the public -- regardless of their stance on wind energy -- to attend.
"Like any issue, there's negatives and positives on both sides," said Weller. "Right now the area that it's coming through is Guss, Sharpsburg and towards Clearfield. I'm not 100% sure on the exact locations, but that's why everybody should come. You never know when or where they might come."
Weller says representatives from a wind energy company are expected to be in attendance to answer questions, as well as the county's supervisors.
"If the people have a concern with the wind turbine company, they will have a response," said Weller. "They will have educated people there to give us a response. If you have questions for the supervisors, hopefully they can respond back to you. It's just how it was last time. We've held them before for the previous wind turbine projects. It's just a way for everybody to express what they want to express."
While recognizing that the issue can get heated on both sides, Weller hopes meeting attendees maintain decorum.
"The goal is not to put one person against the other," said Weller. "That's why we need to have this meeting. There's a lot of stuff that goes on that is hearsay. I think people need to come open-minded and not attacking one another. It needs to be a conversation and not a fight."
Apex Clean Energy is currently studying building the Black Maple Wind project in Taylor County with a proposed 400-megawatt project.